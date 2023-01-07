Russians did not capture Soledar, heavy bloody battles continue, - Cherevaty

The city of Soledar is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces Serhiy Cherevaty.

"Yes. Soledar is not under the control of the Russian Federation. ... Heavy bloody battles are taking place there. Only since 0 o'clock there have been 76 shellings by the occupier in this direction, 10 combat clashes. Our Armed Forces and command are doing everything to inflict maximum personal damage on the enemy composition and technology," Cherevaty noted.

Earlier, a number of propagandist publications of the occupiers spread information about the alleged takeover of Soledar by the Russian occupying forces.