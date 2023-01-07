IFV Marder - starting point for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, - Ambassador to Germany Makeev

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, believes that the German government’s decision to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles can lay the groundwork for the provision of Leopard 2 tanks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"German weapons save lives - and I am glad that this message was well received not only by the German industry, but also by the government and the public," the ambassador noted, adding that the Marder IFV will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the ground forces.

According to Makeyev, the German industry, which provides Kyiv with military equipment, "makes a decisive contribution to the victory of Ukraine in the war waged by Russia against my country and against the West."

Read more: Pentagon on Ukraine’s needs for weapons: First there were Javelin, artillery and air defense systems, now we need armored vehicles

At the same time, the diplomat suggests that the delivery of the Marder is a promising starting point for decision-making by the government (Germany. - Ed.) - in particular, regarding the delivery of Leopard tanks.

"I am optimistic. After almost a year since the beginning of this large-scale Russian invasion, many people in Germany have finally realized that this war is about the existence of Ukraine and peace in all of Europe. I am also glad that more and more people are talking about that Ukraine should be supported until my country wins this war and fights for peace in Europe on behalf of all Europeans," concluded Makeev.