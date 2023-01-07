Enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 7, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation it is noted: "The three hundred and eighteenth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

Despite the announced so-called "ceasefire regime", the Russian occupiers continue to shell the positions of our units with tanks, mortars and barrel artillery.

Along with this, during the day, the enemy carried out an air strike and launched 7 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The danger of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman directions and is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupian direction. In Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - continues to conduct active defense on previously occupied lines.

Watch more: Guerrillas in Luhansk region destroyed railway used by occupiers to transport military equipment - Haidai. VIDEO

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Staritsa, Vovchansk and Ohirtseve of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, enemy fire activity was recorded near 13 settlements. In particular, these are Ivanivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region and Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Mayorsk and New York in Donetsk region.

Berdychi, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction.

Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Mykilske in the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlovsk direction.

Areas of 16 settlements were affected by fire in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Among them are Vremivka in Donetsk region and Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Shcherbaky and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, civilian infrastructure in the areas of 17 settlements was damaged by mortar and artillery shelling. In particular, these are Respublikanets, Novoberislav, Burhunka, Kherson, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Inhulets, Inzhenerne, Mykilske and Prydniprovske.

Read more: Ukraine has enough forces and means to protect Kyiv, - Pavliuk

In the temporarily occupied territories, in the city of Melitopol and the settlement of Pryazovskoe in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels, only Russian TV is broadcast.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 21 enemy concentration areas, as well as 3 strikes against the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

And our rocket launchers and gunners hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower and 2 enemy ammunition depots."