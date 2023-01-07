Patriot in Ukraine will increase security of Poland - head of Ministry of Defense Blaszczak

Placing American and German batteries of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine will strengthen the security of Poland.

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said this during a joint press conference in Warsaw on Saturday with the head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The American and German Patriot systems, which will be delivered to Ukraine, will also strengthen the security of Poland. This will minimize the risk of such an event as we dealt with on November 15 last year (missile fall in Przewodów near the Polish-Ukrainian border - ed.), as well as minimizes the risk of power outages in Ukraine, and thus another wave of migration," Blaszczak emphasized.

Read more: UN Security Council will meet next week: they will talk about Ukraine

The Polish minister also announced that the Patriot air defense system will arrive in Poland from Germany, which will be located in the Lublin Voivodeship (bordering the Volyn Region - ed.). According to him, it is not yet known how many launchers will be transferred to Poland. However, Blaszczak called Warsaw's negotiating success the fact that these missiles will be fully integrated into the Polish air defense system and will be operated by Polish commanders.

Meanwhile,Morawiecki reported that Poland has already received part of the funds from American and European funds as compensation for the military equipment transferred to Ukraine. He noted that there is currently a discussion going on in Poland about how to get weapons that will replace what was handed over to Ukraine.