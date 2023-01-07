Belarus is being occupied by Russian troops deployed at training grounds. It will have no future as an independent country, - Pavliuk

Now Belarus is being occupied by Russian military forces, which are deployed on its training grounds, most likely for a long time, and there will be no future for Belarus as an independent country.

This was stated by Commander of the Kyiv Defence Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk in an interview with "Suspilne", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"There is an occupation of Belarus by military forces that are deployed on training grounds, most likely for a long time. And there will be no future for Belarus as an independent country," he said.

Pavliuk expressed confidence that the leadership of Belarus can be brought to justice for participation in the aggression against Ukraine - as an accomplice in this full-scale war, and moreover, an active accomplice.

Read more: OSINT analysts discovered 33 applications in smartphones of Ukrainians that were developed by Russian Federation and Belarus and work for enemy. LIST

Additionally, the commander of Kyiv defense forces and means clarified that Ukraine has an eternal enemy - the Russian Federation, and that as long as this country exists, Ukraine will not have peace.

"Ukrainians have, first of all, rage. Secondly, we are fighting for our own land. Thirdly, we have the support of the world. Weapons are coming, we are not alone. Most European countries have already understood the essence of the war. Russia is under sanctions. It has become a rogue country. This is an important support for us. The fate of Ukraine is decided not only on the frontlines, but also on a strategic scale," the official noted.

He informed that Russia is facing conditions in which it will not be able to provide troops in the near future.

According to him, now there is an understanding that the only chance to end the war is to reach the 1991 borders of Ukraine. In his opinion, it is impossible to give Russia a chance for respite, otherwise a year or two will pass and there will be war again.

"To reach the 1991 borders, we need equipment, weapons. The amount depends on the capabilities of partners. Some countries do not have such potentials that we need. We need the efforts of the entire world community. Countries will not disarm. They give us surpluses that they can give. We train people, but we lack equipment," Pavliuk said.

Read more: Ukraine has enough forces and means to protect Kyiv, - Pavliuk

The commander of Kyiv defense forces believes that in order to respond with dignity, we need weapons.

"But our partners understand that if Russia is given a chance to win, European principles of democracy will be leveled. Russia will not stop after Ukraine. Next will be the Baltic States, Poland. Everyone understands this. So far we are a barrier between the civilized world and the horde that wants to divide the world," the official said.