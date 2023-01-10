Ministers of Defense of Greece and Germany discussed supply of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The Ministers of Defense of Greece and Germany Nikolaos Panayiotopoulos and Christine Lambrecht discussed the progress of the supply of armored infantry vehicles BMP-1 to Ukraine and their replacement with German armored vehicles Marder.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Greece's Ministry of Defense.

The parties also discussed further strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation and developments in Ukraine.

"Issues related to the implementation of the agreement on the supply of BMP-1 armored combat vehicles by our country to Ukraine with their replacement with German-made Marder armored combat vehicles were discussed," the statement said.

As a reminder, within the framework of the "ring exchange" of equipment, Germany promised to supply Greece with 40 modern Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles, so that the latter, in turn, would transfer older infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

