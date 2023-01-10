U.S. has approved plan to help Ukraine for entire 2023, - White House

The United States has a confirmed and reliable plan to fund the security, economic, humanitarian, and energy assistance Ukraine needs through almost all of 2023.

This is how National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan responded to journalists' request to comment on possible disagreements between the Republican and Democratic parties of the United States regarding support for Ukraine, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Voice of America.

Sullivan stressed that Americans mostly support Ukraine, and politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, rely on this support. Therefore, the official said, talks that there are deep disagreements on this issue are inappropriate.

Sullivan reminded that the U.S. Congress passed and U.S. President Joe Biden signed the law on the country's budget for 2023 with almost $ 45 billion in aid to Ukraine inclusive.

"We asked Congress for $37 billion in aid to Ukraine in last year's omnibus bill, believing that this amount was necessary for the fiscal year. In fact, Congress raised this figure to $45 billion. This is money that has been appropriated. We are starting to allocate it and I see no indication that that money is going to be reduced or taken away. So our ability to provide the resources to support Ukraine (both the security assistance it needs and the economic, humanitarian and energy assistance it needs) is confirmed and unwavering through 2023," Sullivan said.

Read more: U.S. must act quickly and decisively to help Ukraine win - Sullivan