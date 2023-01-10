China warned of consequences in case of assistance to Russia, - US State Department

The United States follows every decision that China makes in response to Russia’s request for security assistance in order to apply leverage if necessary.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are watching very closely the decisions that China makes in response to any Russian requests for security assistance," Price said.

The State Department spokesman also stressed that Washington has repeatedly explained to China "what the price will be" if Beijing decides to help Russia in systematically evading US sanctions or wants to provide security assistance, which will then be used by Russia for the war in Ukraine.

