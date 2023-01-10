Enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements were repulsed. Enemy unsuccessfully concentrates efforts on capturing Donetsk region, - General Staff

The three hundred and twenty-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The Russian invaders continue to wage full-scale armed aggression against our state.

They do not stop striking, carrying out artillery attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian homes on the territory of Ukraine, thereby violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of warfare. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, during the past day, the enemy launched 8 missiles and 31 air strikes. He carried out 63 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including on the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region; Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region. There are victims among the civilian population.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman directions, and is trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk direction. He concentrates his efforts on capturing the Donetsk region within the administrative border, without success.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Chervonpopivka, Kuzmine in the Luhansk region, and Soledar, Bilohorivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff informs that in the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops and civilian objects in the areas of Buchka settlements of the Chernihiv region; Starykov, Shalyhine, Volfine, Popivka, Basivka, and Petrushyvka in the Sumy region, and Strilecha, Zelene, Ambarne, and Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of 22 settlements with tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. Among them are Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova of the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, Spirne, Berestov, Bilohorivka, Soledar, and Bakhmut of the Donetsk region.

Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were affected by fire in the Avdiivka region.

Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of 21 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Zelene Pole and Novopil of the Donetsk region, and Hulyaipole, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Shcherbaky, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, Zolota Balka, and Kherson was damaged by enemy artillery shelling.