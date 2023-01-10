Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 112,470 people (+710 per day), 3,084 tanks, 2,073 artillery systems, 6,154 armored vehicles, + 1 destroyed ship or boat. INFOGRAPHICS
Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 10, 2023, are approximately 112,470 people. +1 is indicated in the ship/boat column, nothing is known about the type of destroyed equipment at the moment.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 112,470 (+710) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3084 (+4) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6154 (+7) units,
- artillery systems - 2073 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 434 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 217 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 285 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 275 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1860 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
- warships/boats - 17 (+1) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4817 (+8) units,
- special equipment - 183 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.