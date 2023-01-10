General Staff reported destruction of another enemy ship or boat

During the past day, defenders of Ukraine destroy another enemy ship or bot.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

In the list of total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.01.23, it is stated: "ships/boats - 17 (+1) units".

The General Staff has not yet announced any details. More information is promised to be provided after clarification.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 112,470 people (+710 per day), 3,084 tanks, 2,073 artillery systems, 6,154 armored vehicles, + 1 destroyed ship or boat. INFOGRAPHICS

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Defense Forces destroyed about 710 Russian occupiers, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems, four UAVs, and eight units of automobile equipment over the past day.