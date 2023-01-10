Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians, 30 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, and another 30 people were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to the military administrations, 6 were wounded in the Donetsk region, 15 were wounded in the Mykolaiv region, 2 were dead, 7 were wounded in the Kharkiv region, 2 were dead, and 2 were wounded in the Kherson region.

