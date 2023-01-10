Not single position has been lost in Avdiivka direction - head of the RMA, Barabash

To the south of Avdiivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their positions.

This was announced by the head of the Avdiivka RMA, Vitalii Barabash, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.

"Over the past day, the enemy fired more than 200 shots at positions around Avdiyivka. About 12 shots were fired at the city itself. The night passed more or less calmly. There were isolated flights to the old and central parts of the city. At 06:40 a.m., the enemy launched a massive artillery shelling from the Hrad anti-aircraft missile system in the old part of the city," Barabash said.

According to the head of the RMA, the position of the Ukrainian defenders is not getting any quieter.

"The guys are holding the defense, not a single enemy position could be penetrated. On the contrary, south of Avdiivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine improved their positions. We will continue to develop our success," Barabash added.

Read more: Russia to focus on seizure of Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka in nearest future - Ministry of Defense