Shelling of Ochakov by Russians is reaction to strike of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kinburn spit, - OC "South"

The shelling of Ochakov is a reaction of the occupiers to the combat successes of the Armed Forces. Ukrainian defenders covered a cluster of Russian troops and equipment on the Kinburn spit.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the OC "South", Censor.NET reports with reference to 24 channel.

According to her, the occupiers cowardly enter the Kinburn spit, deploy equipment, shoot, and immediately leave.

"They understand that they will receive an answer. Yesterday we worked on their positions on the Kinburn spit," she explained.

Humeniuk emphasized that recently the enemy has intensified aerial reconnaissance, a lot of drones launched by the Russians are recorded.

"Yesterday morning, a reconnaissance drone coming in from the sea was shot down directly in the direction of Ochakiv. The enemy is trying to gather as much information as possible about where to strike," she added.

The head of the press center of OC "South" noted that the Russians struck the port infrastructure - the distribution tower that coordinates the movement of ships along the Dnipro-Buh estuary.

"This shows that the occupiers continue to terrorize the direction that the state of Ukraine is trying to involve in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

In order to strengthen the work on providing food at the world level and to raise the economy of the Mykolayiv Oblast, which for a long time suffered under partial occupation and shelling," she noted.

Humeniuk believes that on the part of Russia, this is terrorism - economic, man-made, and psychological.

"After all, the strikes led to the destruction of civilian houses, and people were left without windows and roofs in the cold season.

And this causes, according to the enemy's calculation, a psychological imbalance in people. But Ukrainians are resilient, and they know that it is better to be in the cold than with the enemy," concluded the head of the press center of the OC "South".

