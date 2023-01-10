Meeting in format of "Ramstein" will take place next week, we will discuss the provision of weapons for Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

The meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine will take place next week.

This was reported by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will meet next week in Ramstein, in the US-led contact group that provides support to Ukraine. There we will meet with the Ukrainian Minister of Defense to discuss what specific type of weapons are needed and how the Allies can provide these weapons," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

Also remind, that earlier the Ministry of Defense of Germany informed that the next meeting of the "Ramstein" format will take place on January 20.

