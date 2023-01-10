Ukraine must get all the weapons it needs - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that the partners should transfer Western-style battle tanks to Ukraine if it asks for it.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration.

"I have said many times since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: I believe that Ukraine should get all the necessary weapons that it needs to be able to cope with the defense of its homeland. This means, of course, advanced air defense systems, but also other types of advanced military equipment, as much as is necessary for the defense of Ukraine," said von der Leyen, answering questions about her position on the transfer of Western-style tanks to Ukraine.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, for his part, said that he supports providing Ukraine with more weapons, without specifying their specific types.

"There is an aggressor - the Kremlin, and there is a victim - the people of Ukraine. I am glad that in the last weeks and months after the start of the war, the member states were able to send more and more military equipment to Ukraine, as Ursula said, I fully support this approach. European "The Council has repeatedly called for greater military support for Ukraine in order to guarantee its ability to defend itself. Because we know that they are fighting for their future, but also for our common values," the head of the European Council noted.