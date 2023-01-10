In direction of Bakhmut, enemy carried out 5 airstrikes per day, 30 combat clashes took place

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy launched 257 shellings, five airstrikes, 30 combat clashes took place

this was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevaty, on the air of Channel 24 on Tuesday.

"In Bakhmut, the situation remains difficult. In general, the Bakhmut direction of the front is one of the main directions of the enemy's attacks. During this day, in particular, he concentrated there 257 attacks from all types of barrels, jet artillery, and tanks, carried out five 5 airstrikes. There were also 30 combat clashes," he said.

Cherevaty emphasized that the hottest point of the Bakhmut front remains Soledar, which the enemy is trying to capture at any cost.