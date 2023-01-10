Western allies have changed their approach to military aid to Ukraine, - CNN

As two high-ranking US officials told CNN, there have recently been significant changes in the type of weapons that the US and its allies have begun to provide to Ukraine to meet Kyiv’s demands for firepower.

The latest US aid announcement included more offensive weapons such as Bradley fighting vehicles and advanced long-range missile systems. Experts agree that Bradley provides Kyiv with significant new offensive potential.

"I think what the Ukrainians will do is take these 50 Bradleys and put most of them in one battalion or one armored brigade ... and create an iron fist that will be used to penetrate Russian line defenses," said US Army Lt. Gen. retired Ben Hodges.

One US official also noted that Ukraine is complying with restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons, easing reservations about sending more powerful systems.

We will remind you that the training of the Ukrainian military in the use of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle will begin at the end of this month.