NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale and Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns: airspace of Kyiv is protected with help of number of air defense systems, - KCMA

The sky over Kyiv is protected by a number of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMS): NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and other systems. With their help, the Armed Forces effectively shoot down enemy missiles and drones.

As Censor.NET informs, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, told about this in an interview with TSN.

"The forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv are constantly improving their potential. In addition to the existing air defense systems, which have long been in service with the Ukrainian army, anti-aircraft missile complexes NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard, and other systems have been added that effectively oppose enemy missiles and drones," Popko said.

"These weapons are modern air defense systems, which Ukraine continues to receive from partners, and Ukrainian defenders quickly master them and use them effectively. The best proof of this is the last attack on the capital of Shahedamiwhen air defense destroyed 32 out of 32 enemy UAVs," he noted.

The official also called on the Ukrainians to install the "ePPO" countermeasures to help the Ukrainian military.

"If you saw an air target, you need to open "ePPO" on your phone. Then - select the type of air target, point your smartphone in the direction of the target's movement and press the big red button. After a few seconds, air defense specialists will see your mark on the map. The application is quite effective More than one missile was shot down precisely thanks to caring citizens," he noted.

According to him, Kyiv is conducting negotiations on the supply of various weapons to combat Russian missiles and UAVs.