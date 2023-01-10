German Foreign Minister Berbock arrived in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

On Tuesday, January 10, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock arrived in Kharkiv on an unannounced visit.

According to Censor.NET with reference to n-tv, Berbok is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev.

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that the people of Ukraine should know that they can rely on the solidarity and support of Germany.

She became the first from the German government to visit eastern Ukraine.

The visit was kept secret for security reasons.

According to dpa, cited by Die Zeit, Berbok saw in particular the Saltivka district, which was seriously damaged by Russian shelling.

The press service of the German Foreign Ministry reports that the minister called Kharkiv "a symbol of the madness of Russia's aggressive war and the endless suffering that people face every day," as well as "a symbol of the incredible resilience and courage of Ukrainians."

Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter expressed his belief in continued support from the side of Germany and published photos of Berbok's visit.

