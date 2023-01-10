During day of January 10, occupiers launched 2 missile strikes and fired 7 rounds of anti-aircraft fire, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 10, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the evening summary of the General Staff.

The text states: "The three hundred and twenty-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The Russian occupiers continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. To maintain the offensive and replenish the losses in manpower, the enemy continues to carry out mobilization measures.

The enemy does not stop launching missile and air strikes, carrying out artillery attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian residences on the territory of Ukraine, thereby violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 rocket strikes and launched 7 attacks from rocket salvo systems, including on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the entire contact line.

Read more: Britain has not made final decision on transfer of Challenger 2 tanks, - Sunak’s press secretary

In the Siversk direction, the areas of Sinkivka, Chernihiv region, and Pokrovka, Sumy region, were hit by mortar and barrel artillery fire.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops in the areas of 13 settlements, in particular: Sosnivka, Zelene, Vovchansk, Khatne, Krasne Pershe, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vilshan, Orlianka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka of the Luhansk region and Terna, Serebrianka of the Donetsk region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types of positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyivsk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy fired tanks and the entire range of artillery at positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in the areas of 18 settlements, in particular: Vilne Pole, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Bilohiria of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The civilian infrastructure of 12 settlements was damaged by artillery shelling, in particular: Antonivka, Vesele, Dudchany, Mylove, and Zolota Balka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, there are victims among civilians.

See more: German Foreign Minister Berbock arrived in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to available information, hospitals in the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, are full of wounded, so the Russian occupying forces have equipped 3 more military hospitals in the last week.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 14 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the day carried out fire damage to two control points, two positions of missile troops and artillery, and 5 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Russian invaders."