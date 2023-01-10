Putin deterred NATO from helping Ukraine with nuclear threats, he is bluffing - Bolton

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has succeeded in deterring NATO from providing military assistance to Ukraine by threatening nuclear weapons, but he is bluffing.

This was stated by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

According to Bolton, Putin's political position is obviously weaker now than at the beginning of the big war, but his regime is not threatened now. He noted that if the US and NATO increase military and economic pressure on Russia, this point can be reached.

"It is very important not to show any tendency to any agreements with Russia - it is Russia that carries out unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, they kill civilians and destroy infrastructure. It is necessary to bring Russia to such a state that it itself asks for negotiations, and Ukraine can conduct them from a position of strength. The goal is the 1991 borders of Ukraine," Bolton said.

The politician said that Putin managed to restrain NATO in helping Ukraine because of the allies' fears of war across Europe and threats of nuclear weapons, but this is the dictator's bluff. He believes that Ukraine should also be given the opportunity to strike at military bases in Russia.

