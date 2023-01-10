West knows that Ukraine will not liberate occupied territories without significant supply of tanks - The Guardian

According to The Guardian, Western officials do not believe that Ukraine will be able to liberate the territories captured by Russia without large-scale supplies of tanks and other armored vehicles.

According to The Guardian's sources, Russian and Ukrainian forces are currently roughly equal, which does not allow the Ukrainians to launch a major offensive.

"Ukrainians will not be able to liberate significant territory without changes in their balance of forces compared to last year. The balance of forces between Russians and Ukrainians is too precisely balanced," an unnamed British official told the newspaper.

According to the interlocutors, the most realistic option is to supply Ukraine with German "Leopards", which in the amount of about 2 thousand units are in service in 13 European countries.

"Something has to come out of this impasse, especially if they (Ukrainians) want to liberate the territory and go on the offensive. Main battle tanks and APCs are part of this mix," one of the interlocutors said.

