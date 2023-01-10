Canada will purchase NASAMS system for Ukraine from USA
As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", Anand announced this after a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.
"This is Canada's first donation of an air defence system to Ukraine. Under the conditions of Russia's brutal air strikes on Ukraine, this air defense system will help protect Ukrainian settlements and critical infrastructure from attacks by drones, missiles and aircraft," the Canadian Minister of Defence emphasized.
She added that NASAMS systems are extremely effective, which will make Canada's assistance a very valuable contribution to Ukraine's defense capabilities.
"By providing comprehensive military assistance, Canada will continue to support the Ukrainian people in their fight against Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion," Anand said.