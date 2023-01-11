Biden and Trudeau discussed further support for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine.

This was reported in the White House following the meeting of the two heads of state in Mexico, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau "reaffirmed their commitment to upholding shared values around the world, including supporting the people of Ukraine as they confront Russia's brutal aggression," the White House said.

It is noted that the parties also discussed further cooperation in the field of security and defense to effectively respond to the challenges of the XXI century, promote collective security, as well as support the international system based on rules.

At the same time, the U.S. President thanked the Prime Minister of Canada for the partnership in providing defense economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

