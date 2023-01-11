Mayors of four European capitals visited Kyiv

The mayors of four European capitals - Warsaw, Prague, Bratislava and Budapest - are visiting Kyiv.

The details of the mayors' visit to the Ukrainian capital are not yet known.

As noted, this is the first visit of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Tsaskowski to Kyiv after the start of the war.

The mayor of Warsaw visited the Ukrainian capital a few days before the start of the war. On February 15, 2022, Tsaskovsky, accompanied by Prague Mayor Zdenek Grzyb, went to a meeting with Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on behalf of the Pact of Free Cities.

"We are also here to show that we are ready to help. If something happens, we will coordinate our actions with other local self-government bodies, so we will be able to help local self-government bodies in the east of Poland (if necessary)," the mayor of Warsaw said at the time.

During this visit, Kyiv received an official invitation to join the Pact of Free Cities.