Russians at Bakhmut have suffered heavy losses and are getting exhausted. Armed Forces have chance for counteroffensive, - Bloomberg

Russian troops in their efforts to capture Bakhmut in the Donetsk region are greatly exhausted. Thanks to this, the Armed Forces have a chance for a new counteroffensive.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a source in one of the Western defense agencies, Censor.NET reports.

According to this source, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation managed to achieve only minor tactical success in the Bakhmut region. At the same time, the enemy army suffered heavy losses among personnel.

The publication draws parallels between the current situation and a similar mistake by the Russian military command in the summer of 2022 in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. "The Russian troops were exhausted and overstretched, which opened up the opportunity for Ukraine to launch successful counteroffensives in the fall," Bloomberg's interlocutor emphasized, referring to the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region and subsequent military successes.

