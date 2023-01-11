Every fourth Russian occupier is fighting as part of "Wagner" PMC, - Guardian

Fighters of the "Wagner" PMC make up a quarter or more of all Russians fighting in Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian with reference to an anonymous official of Western intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

PMC "Wagner" plays an increasingly significant role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the interlocutor of the publication believes.

At the same time, according to Western intelligence, the military effectiveness of the Wagnerites in the Bakhmut direction, where their forces are concentrated, is still considered limited.

The same official describes the pace of progress as so slow that "sometimes it takes two weeks to take one house."