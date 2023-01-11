Poland, as part of international coalition, will transfer company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine - Duda (updated)

Poland, as part of the international coalition, will transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda after meeting with Zelensky in Lviv, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the decision to form such an international coalition has already been made.

"You know that it is necessary to obtain certain official agreements and consents. But first, we need to create an international coalition. And we have made a decision on the formation of this international coalition," said Duda.

The President of Poland also expressed hope that the coalition member states will provide the first company of Leopard tanks together with other types of tanks very soon.