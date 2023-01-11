No signs of Ukrainian Armed Forces retreat from Soledar - CNN

CNN journalists are now near Soledar, Donetsk region, where the fiercest fighting is taking place. They report that Ukrainian troops feel confident and are not going to leave the city.

Reporters hear continuous heavy artillery fire on the outskirts of the city.

According to the journalists, a few kilometers from the front line, Ukrainian troops remain calm, carrying out their routine maintenance and logistical duties. There are no signs of an imminent retreat or withdrawal.

Journalist Ben Wedman said: "We are about seven kilometres from where the battle is taking place. You can hear the artillery - most of the sounds are coming from the city."

Members of the CNN team also noticed how important Western assistance is in this war - the Ukrainian military in Soledar are using many combat and medical vehicles from Poland, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries.

