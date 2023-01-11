Fighting for Soledar continues, Donetsk direction stands firm, - Zelensky

Fighting for the city of Soledar continues, the Donetsk sector is being held.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian aggression will be exhausted only when Russian ambitions... on the front, in politics, in the economy, in the legal area... have no other alternative but to lose...," the President noted.

Zelensky added that now the terrorist state and its propagandists are spreading rumors about the capture of Soledar, which is almost completely destroyed by the occupiers.

According to the Head of State, they will and are already presenting it to their society as a victory and in such a way as to support mobilization, to give hope to those who are for aggression.

"But the fighting continues, the Donetsk direction is holding and we are doing everything to strengthen the Ukrainian defense without a break even for one day, our potential is growing. Western-style tanks are the work of our entire anti-war coalition and this is a new level of our potential," Zelensky stressed.

