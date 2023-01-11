Mayors of four European capitals who came to Kyiv will continue to help Ukrainian capital - Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met with the mayors of four European capitals - members of the Covenant of Free Cities. The mayors of Warsaw Rafa Trzaskowski, Prague Zdenek Hrib, Budapest Gergely Karacsonyi and Bratislava Matusz Vallo came to Kyiv to show their support and further assistance to the Ukrainian capital

This was stated on the site of Kyiv Mayor's Office, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I thank my friends - European colleagues, whose cities provided shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Thank you for the assistance that you have sent and are providing to Kyiv today. And for the fact that you are ready to help us in the restoration of our city, ready to further support Ukraine and its capital. At the summit in Prague in late September 2022, we had the opportunity to discuss in detail the European experience and the necessary assistance for the restoration of Ukrainian cities. And we continue cooperation between our cities, the implementation of joint ideas and plans, as evidenced by your visit to Kyiv," Vitali Klitschko said during the meeting.

During the meeting, the mayors of four European capitals emphasized that they would continue to assist Kyiv. In particular, with equipment to get through this difficult winter, as well as in the future recovery and reconstruction of the Ukrainian capital. Vitali Klitschko and the Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski signed a letter of intent on cooperation between the Kyiv and Warsaw subways and on the transfer of 60 subway cars to Kyiv.

"Kyiv's accession to the Covenant of Free Cities is another very important opportunity for joint and effective overcoming the challenges that Ukraine and the civilized democratic world are facing today," Vitali Klitschko said.

It is planned that the mayors of Warsaw, Prague, Bratislava and Budapest will inspect the sites of Russian attacks on civilian objects in Kyiv, visit the city clinical hospital for war veterans, a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities and one of the heating centers. They will also visit Bucha, mutilated by Russian barbarians.

The Covenant of Free Cities is an open and progressive city alliance launched in 2019 by the mayors of Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava. On September 26, 2022, Kyiv joined the Covenant.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Prague has provided Kyiv with, in particular, 16 wagons of food, 400 heat guns and 10 generators. Budapest assisted in the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children on Lake Balaton and in the city of Tata and handed over a powerful generator for Kyivteploenergo. Warsaw has become a logistics center in the transfer of humanitarian aid from other European cities and countries to Kyiv. Bratislava plans to transfer 25 city buses to the capital of Ukraine.