"We will lobby for NATO to give Ukraine security guarantees" - Duda

During his visit to Lviv, President of Poland Andrzej Duda assured that his government and the government of Lithuania would lobby for NATO security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to the message of the Office of the Polish President in Twitter, this was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

"The meeting in Lviv was very important - we talked with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda about support for Ukraine and the security of Europe, that we will lobby for NATO to give Ukraine security guarantees," he said.

Recall that on January 11 in Lviv, Duda said that Poland within the framework of the international coalition will transfer to Ukraine a company of Leopard tanks.