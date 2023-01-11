Relatives of occupants killed in Makiivka do not believe in Russian Ministry of Defense version: "Everyone is gagged" - BBC

Relatives of the Russian occupants killed in Ukrainian Makiivka do not believe in the version of the Russian Defense Ministry that the military themselves are to blame.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the material of the Russian service BBC, whose correspondents talked to the families of the destroyed occupants.

Thus, the sister of one of the survivors said: "No one will say anything. Everyone's mouths are shut. All the boys unanimously tell their mothers not to believe what they say on TV. I think everything here is clear and without much intelligence. I feel sorry for the guys who gave their lives for nothing. Mothers suffer".

A relative of one of the dead told the BBC that he was surprised by the words of Sergei Sevryukov, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian armed forces, who said that the main reason for the strike was "the massive use of phones by the personnel", which allowed the Ukrainians to "determine the coordinates of the location of the military for the missile strike".

"The truth is that they threw away all Russian SIM cards in Rostov while they were being taken to Makiivka, and then their commander took them to a special place where they bought Ukrainian SIM cards. He contacted us via Telegram," he said.

The BBC also notes that Russian special services are now actively working with the phones of the dead to find evidence that confirms the version of the Russian Defense Ministry.

We remind that the attack on the place of deployment of the mobilized occupants took place on New Year's Eve. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the number of deaths in Makiivka as a result of the attack on the place of deployment of Russian servicemen increased to 89. According to unofficial information, on New Year's Eve, due to the precise strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 400 mobilized Russians were killed in Makiivka, and about 300 more invaders were wounded of varying severity.

It was noted that the Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of the local vocational school №19.