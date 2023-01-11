Lithuania will provide Ukraine with Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns to fight Iranian drones

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 40 mm automatic anti-aircraft guns Bofors L70 made in Sweden and ammunition for them.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

The Bofors L70 automatic weapon is operated by rolling back the barrel, priority is given to high intensity shots of single fire and short bursts, which will help destroy Iranian UAVs.

The budget of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has already allocated EUR 40 million for this purpose. Lithuania will also contribute by helping to train Ukrainian soldiers, restoring and repairing Ukrainian military equipment.

The L70 40mm automatic gun was developed by Bofors in the post-war period and entered service with the Swedish Army in 1951. It was widely supplied abroad and produced under license in six different NATO countries. It uses an electro-hydraulic drive for its guidance, but if necessary, the gun can be guided manually.