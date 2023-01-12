Head of Pentagon Austin on future "Ramstein": "We will support Ukraine as long as it is needed"

A meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held in Germany next week in the "Ramstein" format with the participation of almost 50 states.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the statement of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a press conference in Washington.

The meeting will primarily discuss what Kyiv needs most now and what it needs to achieve success in the future.

"We will support Ukraine as long as it is needed, and from everything I see from our allies and partners, they feel the same way. So we remain united in our efforts," the US Secretary of Defense emphasized.

Read more: Pentagon confirmed that about 100 soldiers of AFU will soon start training with Patriot air defense system