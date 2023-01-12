Occupiers shelled Kherson region 90 times, 1 person died, 5 people were injured, - RMA

The Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks.

This was reported by the head of Kherson RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 90 times. They fired artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, and tanks.

The Russians shelled Kherson 27 times - they attacked residential quarters of the city. Enemy shells hit the maternity hospital, private and multi-apartment buildings," the report said.

It is also noted that 1 person was killed and 5 people were injured due to Russian shelling last day.

