AFU will master Leopard tanks in matter of weeks, - Danilov

Ukrainian defenders will master Leopard tanks in a matter of weeks.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"As for our specialists in the Armed Forces, I have already repeatedly given examples when Western partners trained their specialists for certain types of weapons, and our boys and girls will master it in a matter of weeks. Because we are in a difficult situation," he explained.

Danilov assured that as for the tanks that will be provided to Ukraine in the near future, the development process will take place "very and very quickly".

Read more: Russians may try to escalate situation at front in February, - Danilov