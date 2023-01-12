Poland will strive for allies to give Ukraine more tanks of NATO standard, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed that he would seek for allies to provide Ukraine with more Leopard tanks.

As reported by Censor.NET, Duda's office announced this on Twitter.

"We have decided that we are ready to hand over a company of Leopard II tanks as part of an international coalition. We will strive for this coalition to be formed by several countries that will provide more tanks," the Polish leader said.

"We want NATO-standard weapons to create an iron wall of protection against Russian aggression," Duda added.

Watch more: Ukrainians in Lviv greeted Duda with ovations. VIDEO&PHOTOS