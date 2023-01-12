Scholz’s position on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine strongly depends on Biden, - Politico

Germany is focusing on the USA in its decision on whether or not to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

According to two German officials, the position of Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the supply of arms to Ukraine largely depends on US President Joe Biden.

It is noted that at a regional pre-election rally in Berlin on Monday, Scholz said that the supply of tanks to Ukraine should be discussed "together with friends and allies and especially with our transatlantic partner with the United States of America."

Earlier, Scholz's representative reported that London's plans to supply British-made Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine will not change the position of the German government.

"Currently, the situation has not changed due to the step announced by the British government," said the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Steffen Hebestreit, at a press conference in Berlin.

According to the publication, the British plans, which are expected to be officially announced at a meeting of representatives of Western defense agencies at the Ramstein military base in Germany on January 20, will increase the pressure on Scholz.

This is due to the fact that the United Kingdom will become the first country to supply the Ukrainian military with modern Western-made battle tanks. Thus, Scholz's argument that Germany should not act alone in sending Western tanks would be refuted by Britain's actions.

Meanwhile, as Politico writes, the US itself seems to have no intention of sending battle tanks in the near future.

According to the publication, negotiations between the United States and Ukraine regarding the provision of Abrams tanks continue, but little progress has been made.

"It's constantly being discussed, but it's not close to a decision," the newspaper's informed source said.

