Significant power deficit persists, emergency shutdowns in 9 regions, - "Ukrenergo"

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 12, significant power shortages persist, especially during the morning and evening hours of peak consumption.

As noted, in order to ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been set for all regions, which are effective from 00:00 to 24:00. Already in the morning, consumption limits were exceeded in nine regions, as a result of which emergency shutdowns were used to maintain the stable operation of the power system.

"We emphasize that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of the Russians' massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure. In addition, the enemy temporarily occupied a number of power plants that produced electricity for Ukrainians, including the largest Zaporizhzhia NPP. These capacities would make it possible to fully cover the need for electricity," the message reads.

"Ukrenergo", electricity producers and operators of distribution systems are constantly working to restore damaged facilities hit by an enemy missile and drone attacks. And with joint efforts, we are gradually succeeding in this.

"Please consume electricity wisely, use energy-consuming devices alternately. This allows you to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to apply restrictions," the company appeals to Ukrainians.