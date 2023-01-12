Fiercest battles are taking place in districts of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, and Klishchiivka, - General Staff

In a week, 355 combat clashes took place in the east of Ukraine, the fiercest battles are taking place in the area of the settlements of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, and Klishchiivka.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"In the east of the country, the enemy continues offensive and assault actions along the entire line of combat clashes. In a week, 355 combat clashes took place in the east of the country.

With the support of artillery and aviation, the enemy is trying to cut off, surround and defeat groups of our troops and enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region," Hromov said.

"The enemy is also conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka direction, trying to improve its tactical position in the Kupiansk and Novopavlivka directions," emphasized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hromov noted that the enemy is actively defending in the Lyman direction.

