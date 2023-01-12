Poland will put pressure on other EU countries to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, - government spokesman Mueller

Poland will put pressure on other European countries to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, because the defeat of Ukraine will also mean the defeat of Poland.

This was reported by the Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The Polish government official noted that Poland announced the transfer of tanks to Ukraine to "force other countries to do the same."

"If we do not protect an independent Ukraine, then we will be the next target. And this must be said frankly: if Ukraine loses, then Poland will also lose, Poland will be the next target of Russia's military actions or Lithuania, Estonia or Latvia because we are on the closest a potential front line," Müller emphasized.

According to him, Poland's goal is for Ukraine to defend itself, and for this it needs weapons.

"This type of political pressure should lead to the fact that other European countries will join these actions (providing weapons to Ukraine. - Ed.)," Muller added.

