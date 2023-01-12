Zelensky discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia with President of Cyprus Anastasiades

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a telephone conversation with the President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades, expressed security challenges and thanked for humanitarian aid and readiness to support sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter of the President of Ukraine.

"I discussed the current security challenges with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades. I thanked him for the humanitarian aid to Ukraine and his readiness to support increased sanctions pressure on the aggressor country," Zelensky wrote.

