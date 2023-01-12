Over 300 enemy objects were hit by Armed Forces in week, - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense and only courage and bravery allow the Ukrainian defenders to hold their positions.

Oleksiy Hromov, deputy head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing of representatives of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine at the Military Media Center, Censor.NET informs.

"Since January 5, artillery units have damaged more than 300 enemy objects. During the reporting period, 54 enemy objects were hit by high-precision weapons of the missile forces, 21 air defenses were destroyed by the forces and means of the aviation and anti-aircraft missile forces, the Air Force and air defense goal," Hromov said.

