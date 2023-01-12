Process of developing new EU sanctions against Belarus is confidential, - Stano

The European Union applies two regimes of sanctions against Belarus: the first applies exclusively to this country and is related to the results of the last presidential elections in 2020 and repression against the population, the second - cooperation between Minsk and Moscow in the framework of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the head of EU diplomacy Borrell, Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Regarding (measures to support - Ed.) Ukraine, you can familiarize yourself with the details of this package of sanctions. All this has been published. You will find out who exactly was sanctioned in the context of cooperation with Russia," Stano said, answering questions about the details of the announced the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, planned to continue the sanctions pressure on Russia's allies, in particular, to introduce a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

"Regarding the essence and meaning of (new. - Ed.) sanctions - this is the subject of negotiations, confidential discussions of the member states. That is, the discussion of the details of the sanctions is never public," - added Borrell's official representative.

According to him, in the EU, sanctions are the subject of constant analysis and discussion by the member states and institutions of the European Union in order to determine those who will be added to the next sanctions list.

"We will continue to apply sanctions as long as Russia uses this practice of escalation," Stano said, repeating that the details of the preparation of restrictive measures will remain confidential.

We will remind, earlier journalist Rikard Jozvyak reported that Ukraine asked the EU not to include Belarus in the latest sanctions packages.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the information is not true.