National Police discovered 49 torture chambers in de-occupied territories, 25 of them in Kharkiv region

In the de-occupied territories of Ukraine, 49 torture chambers were discovered, where the occupiers committed atrocities against people. Investigators also identified 17 executioners.

This was announced by the Head of the Department of Organizational Analytical Support and Operational Response of the National Police of Ukraine, Police General of the Third Rank Oleksiy Serheev, Censor.NET informs about this at the briefing.

"Today, the number of specified places discovered on the territory of de-occupied areas has increased to 49, more than half of them, namely 25 - in Kharkiv Oblast," Serheev stressed.

He noted that the work of the police is not limited to documentation, but is also aimed at bringing to justice those who organized such places and were directly involved in torture.

Read more: Occupiers fired mortars at border of Chernihiv region, - OC "North"

"A total of 17 torturers were identified by the police, who were part of two terrorist organizations of the MGB, the so-called DPR and the Kalyniv correctional colony No. 27. All of them are representatives of local crime or former law enforcement officers. The extras kidnapped and tortured Ukrainians who did not recognize the so-called DPR, in order to to force them to confess to espionage and other fictitious "crimes". The prisoners were threatened with torture and the killing of their children and wives. If the threats did not help, the militants simulated shooting the arrested and even burying them alive," added the representative of the National Police.