European Commission supports Estonia’s idea of seizing Russian assets

The European Commission supports the plans of Estonia, which was the first European country to begin preparations for the confiscation of seized Russian assets.

This was stated by the representative of the European Commission Christian Wiegand, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

He emphasized that the European Commission is not opposed to Estonia starting the procedure for the confiscation of Russian assets without waiting for other countries of the European Union.

"The introduction of criminal liability in the EU for circumventing sanctions will accelerate the process of seizing Russian assets, which will be directed to the restoration of Ukraine in the future. Of course, it will be good if the EU member states take steps in this direction," Wiegand said.

It will be recalled that on December 2, the European Commission put forward a proposal to make the circumvention of sanctions a criminal offense throughout the territory of the European Union.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, due to sanctions, Russia has lost access to approximately half of its foreign exchange reserves - $300 billion out of $640 billion. The Ministry of Justice says that Ukraine has the "verbal consent" of the West to transfer this $300 billion to it.

The European Union is studying the possibility of using part of the frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.