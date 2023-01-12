Zelensky held meeting of the Staff: Special attention was paid to battles in Bakhmut and Soledar

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. They discussed the situation in the main areas of the front. Particular attention was paid to the battles in Bakhmut and Soledar. I emphasize: the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary promptly and without interruption. Finally, it was about strengthening the Armed Forces with equipment and weapons, which come from partners," the message says.

