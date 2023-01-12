Armed Forces hit 3 control points, 3 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, and 3 enemy ammunition depots

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 12, 2023.

"The three hundred and twenty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 5 rocket attacks, all on the peaceful cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Zaporizhzhia, as well as 12 air strikes. Fired 4 shots from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy will continue to focus its main efforts on attempts to capture the Donetsk region within the administrative border, and continue to advance in the Bakhmut direction. The fiercest fighting continues in the areas of Soledar, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, and Klishchiivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful offensive actions, and in the Kupiansk and Lyman areas - he does not stop trying to improve the tactical position. On the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions - it is being defended.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy were detected.

In Siversk and Slobozhansk, the areas of Senkivka and Karpovychi settlements of Chernihiv region came under enemy fire; Bachivsk in the Sumy region, as well as Strelecha, Zelene, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Chuhunivka and Ridkodub in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the districts of Synkivka, Orlianka, Kislivka, Berestove, Ivanovka, and Bohuslavka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Chervopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region came under the influence of Russian tanks and artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, and Severne of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region came under the influence of fire from the occupiers.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders shelled the areas of Vremivka and Vilne Pole settlements in the Donetsk region, and Huliaipole, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, the suburbs and the city of Kherson were hit by mortar fire.

The Russian occupiers continue to rob the local population in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region. In one of the settlements of Kakhovka district, the occupation authorities announced an inventory of movable and immovable property of local private entrepreneurs, with subsequent so-called "nationalization".

To replenish the losses in manpower, the enemy does not stop mobilizing the male population, in particular in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. Thus, the beginning of another wave of mobilization was marked in the city of Alchevsk on January 9 of this year.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as 5 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, our soldiers shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian gunners and rocket launchers hit 3 control points, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex and 3 ammunition warehouses," the message reads.